Zilbercoin (ZBC) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Zilbercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Zilbercoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $28.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilbercoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00627007 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006656 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004616 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000583 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003568 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Zilbercoin Profile

Zilbercoin (CRYPTO:ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,138,450 coins. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.space. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilbercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

