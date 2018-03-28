Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,807,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 58,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $2,439,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $5,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,503 shares of company stock worth $18,065,753. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,338.78, a P/E ratio of -105.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $282.33 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zillow Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

