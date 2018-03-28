Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,571 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,662,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,932,000 after buying an additional 662,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 25,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22,297.40, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated.html.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.