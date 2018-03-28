Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) insider David Galan purchased 506,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,069.57 ($7,004.10).

Shares of Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Zinc Media Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “David Galan Buys 506,957 Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/zinc-media-group-plc-zin-insider-david-galan-buys-506957-shares-updated.html.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, formerly Ten Alps plc, is a United Kingdom-based multimedia producer of television programming together with publishing and communications content. The Company’s segments include TV, Publishing, Communicate, and Central and plc. The TV segment’s activities include production of television and radio content, and the creation and management of Websites and online television channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.