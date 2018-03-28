ZIX (ZIXI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning.

ZIXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.33, a PE ratio of -27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. ZIX has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.67.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

