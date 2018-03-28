Franklin Resources Inc. Has $33.86 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 251.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zoetis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $88.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

In related news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $3,034,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,889,416.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,437.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,952 shares of company stock worth $9,219,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. 1,343,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,630.29, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $85.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

