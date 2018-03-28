Zoin Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges (ZOI)

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Zoin coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00008805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Zoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Zoin has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $13,252.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,962.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.64 or 0.05646090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $861.49 or 0.10866000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01662520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.02511950 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00202656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00666939 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00083286 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.44 or 0.02654230 BTC.

About Zoin

Zoin (CRYPTO:ZOI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2016. Zoin’s total supply is 17,383,242 coins. The official website for Zoin is zoinofficial.com. Zoin’s official Twitter account is @zoinofficial. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoin uses the Zerocoin protocol. The Zerocoin protocol uses zero-knowledge proofs to ensure that financial transactions are anonymous.The vision of Zoin is to create a coin that is evolving through the community, therefore the founder reward was removed. “

Zoin Coin Trading

Zoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Zoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

