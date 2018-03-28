Zonecoin (ZNE) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Zonecoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Zonecoin has a market capitalization of $31,079.00 and $5.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zonecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00607444 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006611 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000597 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003761 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Zonecoin Coin Profile

Zonecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech. The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech.

Zonecoin Coin Trading

Zonecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Zonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

