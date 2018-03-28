zooplus (ZO1) Given a €205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €205.00 ($253.09) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s current price.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($156.79) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($191.36) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($155.56) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €154.00 ($190.12).

Shares of zooplus stock traded down €3.70 ($4.57) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €149.70 ($184.81). 8,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock has a market cap of $1,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.20. zooplus has a 1 year low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a 1 year high of €200.15 ($247.10).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

