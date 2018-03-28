ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc Plans Special Dividend of $0.20 (ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7,623.57, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of -0.01. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.43. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

