Zurcoin (ZUR) Price Tops $0.0020

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Zurcoin has a market cap of $174,080.00 and $15.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002184 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018581 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is shai102.wix.com/zurcoin.

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

