Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 315 Price Target at UBS

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 315 price target from equities research analysts at UBS in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a CHF 346 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 317 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays set a CHF 296 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 335 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 322.45.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at CHF 314.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47,890.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/zurich-insurance-group-zurn-pt-set-at-chf-315-by-ubs-updated.html.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.