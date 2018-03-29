$0.30 EPS Expected for United States Steel Co. (X) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. United States Steel posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other United States Steel news, SVP David J. Rintoul sold 17,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $645,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,329.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen M. Darragh sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $40,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,450. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,848,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after acquiring an additional 116,386 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23,428.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,210,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 53,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel (X) traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 22,749,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,247,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $6,775.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

