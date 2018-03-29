$0.35 EPS Expected for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 4,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 3,478 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,927 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 240,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,192,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 278,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,233. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $875.51, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

