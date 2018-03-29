$0.38 EPS Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Boston Beer posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $206.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $79,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,459 shares of company stock worth $19,965,416. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $182.85. 115,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,362. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $2,170.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

