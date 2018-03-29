$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology (IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Group set a $34.00 price target on International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 101.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,037,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 66.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,296. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $5,374.52, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.21%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

