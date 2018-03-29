Delek Group Ltd. Takes Position in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT)

Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic plc. (MDT) traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,960. Medtronic plc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $105,935.96, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 90.64%.

In other Medtronic news, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $6,769,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 149,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,469 shares of company stock worth $11,016,054. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delek Group Ltd. Takes Position in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/104115-shares-in-medtronic-plc-mdt-acquired-by-delek-group-ltd-updated.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.