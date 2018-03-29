111,684 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,461,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 462,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $8,314,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $454.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $58,035,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317,793 shares of company stock worth $58,219,411 over the last three months. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

