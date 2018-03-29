$114.44 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post $114.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.01 million and the highest is $122.50 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $91.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $114.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.30 million to $531.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $578.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $529.62 million to $604.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $41.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 120,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $4,136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,600. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 448,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 150,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 125,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.77. 738,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.09. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3,689.32, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Planet Fitness announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $80.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

