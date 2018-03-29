$125.73 Million in Sales Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report sales of $125.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.26 million to $148.60 million. Acorda Therapeutics reported sales of $119.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $125.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $383.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $153.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $85.30 million to $261.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACOR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.10 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 486,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,144.70, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

In related news, insider David Lawrence sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $854,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

