Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Torchmark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,738,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Torchmark by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Torchmark by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Torchmark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 702,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Torchmark by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 667,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,576,000 after acquiring an additional 474,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price target on shares of Torchmark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In related news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $420,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 654,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,034,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 28,500 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $2,588,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,235.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,525 shares of company stock worth $10,543,053. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.58. 68,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $73.99 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,488.19, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Torchmark had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

