14,170 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Purchased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 61.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Willis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,663.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,715 shares of company stock valued at $270,485. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $865.98, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.82%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

