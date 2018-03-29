HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,046,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,973,053,000 after purchasing an additional 166,837 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,448,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 65,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,909,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,213,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv (FISV) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 404,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,822. The company has a market cap of $29,040.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.50 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total value of $2,356,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,838.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $49,981.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,804.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

