171,020 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 234,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. UBS began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,062,483.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,137,658 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. 590,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,810. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $24,895.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “171,020 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/171020-shares-in-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-purchased-by-sterling-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.