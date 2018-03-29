$173.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will report $173.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.02 million and the highest is $180.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $168.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $173.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.05 million to $742.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $766.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $691.19 million to $821.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.14%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.53. 1,040,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,812. The firm has a market cap of $5,001.20, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$173.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) This Quarter” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/173-87-million-in-sales-expected-for-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp-this-quarter.html.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.