Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,900 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,024. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1,839.08, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $946.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.94 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $26,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $331,451.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,959 shares of company stock valued at $932,597. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services.

