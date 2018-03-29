1World Market Cap Reaches $3.41 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One 1World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003620 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $300,583.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00704585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000658 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013365 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00145984 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029258 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,525,326 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is not currently possible to buy 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.