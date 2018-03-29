$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $2.40 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. 2,464,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,156. The company has a market capitalization of $24,906.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

