$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.41 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $135,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $452,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services (RSG) traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $22,714.62, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 36.41%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

