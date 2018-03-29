Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 988.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) traded up $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $157.45. The company had a trading volume of 185,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,064. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.17 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $53,158.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo set a $190.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $3,319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,466. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/2013-shares-in-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-purchased-by-lake-street-advisors-group-llc-updated.html.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.