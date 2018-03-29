21,800 Shares in M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.08% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 67,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 207,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 388,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE MHO) traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 20,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.32. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.98, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.26.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.11 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “21,800 Shares in M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/21800-shares-in-m-i-homes-inc-mho-purchased-by-meitav-dash-investments-ltd-updated.html.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.