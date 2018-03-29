Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology (STX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology (STX) traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $57.41. 961,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,090. The firm has a market cap of $16,340.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 114.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

In related news, Director Chong Sup Park sold 4,026 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $218,289.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 14,175 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $781,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,048 shares of company stock worth $43,459,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/27589-shares-in-seagate-technology-plc-stx-purchased-by-sawtooth-solutions-llc-updated.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.