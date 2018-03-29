$29.46 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH) will report $29.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.39 million to $29.52 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $26.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $29.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.76 million to $127.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $138.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $133.18 million to $143.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 179,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,435. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $453.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.03%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $153,998.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $156,003. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 94,141 shares during the period. Boulegeris Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 61,704 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 463,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 111,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases homes to residents, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc (S&F), conducts manufactured home sales in its communities.

