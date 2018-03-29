2U (TWOU) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 2U from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of 2U from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU stock opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. 2U has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $4,716.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.93 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $3,990,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $399,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,085. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in 2U by 334.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,311,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,783 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 366,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “2U (TWOU) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/2u-twou-now-covered-by-goldman-sachs.html.

About 2U

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.