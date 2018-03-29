$3.40 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings per share of $3.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $15.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $15.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 354.55% and a net margin of 3.92%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $343.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.40.

In other news, insider Richard F. Ambrose sold 7,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.89, for a total transaction of $2,690,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.74, for a total value of $6,588,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,478 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,941.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,337. The company has a market cap of $95,837.56, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $264.04 and a one year high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$3.40 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/3-40-eps-expected-for-lockheed-martin-co-lmt-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.