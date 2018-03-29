$3.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.93. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $3.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $20.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.72 to $23.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.30.

In other news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.35, for a total transaction of $3,674,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.20, for a total value of $181,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,514.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $11.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $594.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $15,586.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $472.44 and a 52-week high of $697.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/3-73-earnings-per-share-expected-for-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.