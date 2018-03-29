30,656 Shares in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Commscope by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 72,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commscope by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Commscope by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commscope by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Commscope by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $570,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Martin Armstrong, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commscope to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Longbow Research raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ COMM) opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $7,700.80, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Commscope had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

