Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Takes $3.10 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,679,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,596,000 after buying an additional 142,950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,478. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17,690.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $626,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $1,652,237 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

