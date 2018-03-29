Slow Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in McKesson by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.74.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $211,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,325. The company has a market cap of $28,629.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.49. McKesson had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

