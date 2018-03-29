Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vetr cut Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone Group from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,577. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20,939.21, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 227,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $7,864,823.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,410,304 shares in the company, valued at $48,726,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $23,130,874 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

