Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $2.42 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for about 1.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $78,085,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,024.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 799,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,689,000 after purchasing an additional 788,041 shares during the period. Ascend Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 576.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 684,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,912,000 after acquiring an additional 582,907 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,399,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,858,000 after acquiring an additional 403,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 624,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 319,797 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIC. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE MIC) traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 692,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,024. The company has a market capitalization of $3,100.99, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 4.83%. sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.26%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

