WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Shares of 3M Co (MMM) traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.08. 783,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,909. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $128,550.59, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

