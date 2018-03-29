HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,264 China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,664,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,227,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,392,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,577,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,209,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,149,000 after purchasing an additional 377,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Mobile (CHL) traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 233,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,831. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $56.93.

CHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Nomura lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and voice value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

