44,720 Shares in IDT Co. (IDT) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IDT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 63.5% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 309,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 102,175 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

In other news, Director Judah Schorr purchased 10,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDT Co. (IDT) opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.68, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.85. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter. IDT had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.25%.

Separately, UBS raised shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/44720-shares-in-idt-co-idt-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

About IDT

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.