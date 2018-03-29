457,427 Shares in Synaptics (SYNA) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 457,427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 977.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Synaptics by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ SYNA) opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,624.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,258 shares of company stock worth $1,147,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

