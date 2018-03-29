MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $8.53 Million in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $168,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $168,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,338. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.83 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,302.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

