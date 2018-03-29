$5.48 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.97 and the highest is $5.95. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $6.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $21.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $24.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.90 to $25.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.13.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.29. 275,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,583. The company has a market cap of $10,628.96, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $277.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $72,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,032.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Graf purchased 2,285 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.07 per share, with a total value of $500,574.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,838.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

