Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 693,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,870. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $76,172.95, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0058 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/51094-shares-in-banco-bradesco-sa-bbd-acquired-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.