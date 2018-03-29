5,236 Shares in TransUnion (TRU) Acquired by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,162,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 99,733 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,584,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,136,000 after purchasing an additional 433,060 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,632,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransUnion to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,656.14, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $506.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.83 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 18,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,648.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 85,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $4,995,654.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,051 shares of company stock worth $10,139,336. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/5236-shares-in-transunion-tru-acquired-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc.html.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.