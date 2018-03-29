Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in AdvisorShares Trust (MINC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Trust (NYSEARCA:MINC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.41% of AdvisorShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MINC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 229,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

AdvisorShares Trust (NYSEARCA MINC) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,861. AdvisorShares Trust has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

